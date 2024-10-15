Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into magical Disney trip with family

Khloe Kardashian embraced the magic of Disney during a recent family trip to the theme park in Anaheim, California.

The reality TV star rocked Mickey Mouse ears as she shared a series of snaps from her adventure to "The Happiest Place on Earth" on her Snapchat.

Moreover, she was also joined by her two kids, daughter True and son Tatum as well as her mom Kris Jenner, younger sister Kylie Jenner, and her two kids Stormi, and Aire, and pal Yris Palmer.

In regards to this, she wrote over the first picture, “We took the kids to Disneyland!! My mom, Kylie, Yris and I took the kids and we had the best day.”

Snapchat: Khloe Kardashian

In another image, Khloe and True were enjoying a ride together, with the Good American founder rocking a black t-shirt and black shorts with white socks and sneakers.

Meanwhile, in another snap, Khloe showed off her toned legs while on a ride with Tatum and a photo showed her and mom Kris as well as Tatum on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

Snapchat: Khloe Kardashian

Additionally, there was also a solo snap of Tatum, where the proud mom showed off his outfit, featuring a blue shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, and well as black shorts and boots.

In this regard, she asked her followers, “Tatum in his Mickey Mouse tee! Mickey is his favorite. Do your kids have a favorite Disney character?”

Older sister True could be seen sweetly holding her brother in one photo, with Khloe writing, “These 2, they are obsessed with each other.”

