Olivia Munn pays sweet tribute to her family post daughter trip

Olivia Munn shared a sweet social media post of her and her family, one month after announcing the birth of their newest addition.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share an update about her newborn daughter, Méi June Mulaney, and posted photos of their family.

In regards to this, she wrote in her caption alongside pink hearts, “The first month of Méi.”

According to Daily Mail, this came after the New Girl actress and her husband John Mulaney welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

The couple, who tied the knot in July, are also parents to son Malcolm, who turns three next months.



Moreover, the first two pictures of her post showed her relaxing on the couch with her sleeping baby girl during the day and her son sitting beside them cuddling together during the evening.

Her carousel post included a sweet snap of her husband John Mulaney sharing a father-daughter moment with baby Méi as he cradled her in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Additionally, Munn also shared sweet close-up photos of her newborn daughter.

Furthermore, Olivia also shared a photo of just her and her husband showing off their matching socks.

It is worth mentioning that she also included a short baby monitor video of her checking on their sleeping baby. In the clip, she looked adoringly at Méi and rubbed her belly.