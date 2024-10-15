Queen Camilla stressed out ahead of Australian tour with King Charles

Queen Camilla is set to embark on a nine-day tour of Australia with King Charles as royal expert issues warning that the trip may be "extremely exhausting" for the Queen.



Camilla, who "doesn't like flying" and struggles with heat, is expected to have a challenging time supporting her husband in Australia and Samoa, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with Fabulous, royal expert Ingrid Seward noted that the trip would also be exhausting for Camilla as she lacks royal upbringing.

“Queen Camilla is 76,” the expert told the publication. “She gets very tired because she's not born to this royal life.”

“I know she's been in it a long time, but she's not born to it, and I think people sometimes forget that Camilla's never actually had a job,” Seward added.

She continued: “I think she finds these trips extremely exhausting. She doesn't like flying. She's not a great traveller, and she's not good in the heat, because you know her, you know, like a lot of women of her age, you know. Her feet swell up, and she feels uncomfortable.

“So it's not the most pleasurable thing to do for her to whisk across to Australia although it might be really exciting for somebody younger.”