Jason Derulo makes surprising revelation about 'wanting more kids'

Jason Derulo opened up about wanting to expand his family in the future.

In regards to this, Derulo told US Weekly, “I do want more kids,” at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles on October 5.

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “I feel like I have so much to offer. You know, not just from a financial perspective, but I have, I’ve been through a lot.”

As per the outlet, Slow Low singer explained that he feels as if he’s “lived a lot more life than most people” and wants to share his insights with “some more offspring.”

In this regard, he added, “So we’ll see how that goes.”

Additionally, the Talk Dirty singer is a proud father already and finds it hard to not spoil Jason King because of his own upbringing.

As per the publication, he shared, “For me growing up, all of my struggles were actual struggles. And for him, the struggles have to be kind of created, you know, which I’m happy to do, and I think we’re just taking it one day at a time and pray for the best.”

With Halloween coming up, Jason is also excited to spend the holiday dressing up with Jason King as he stated in that regards, “He’s going to be Buzz Lightyear. Before that, he was like, ‘I’m going to be a turtle.’ It was like, the turtle outfit is either you spend a million dollars getting it right or it’s gonna look like trash. So we decided to go with Buzz Lightyear. I’m gonna be Woody and his mom’s gonna be Bo Peep.”

It is worth mentioning that Derulo welcomed Jason King in May 2021 with then girlfriend Frumes, 31. However, the twosome split four months after his birth.