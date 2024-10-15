 
Prince William turning to pleas with King Charles

Prince William has reportedly changed tactics given that his father is ignoring his pleas

October 15, 2024

Prince William’s pleas are reportedly falling on deaf ears, as King Charles’ pauses his cancer treatment, for his tour of Australia.

Insight into all of this has bee brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace.

This insider shared everything while speaking to New Idea Magazine.

There they explained how concerned the heir is about his father, and the decision he’s made to pause his cancer treatment.

“Prince William has watched both his dad and his wife, Catherine, go through cancer treatment this year so it's no wonder he has a bit of anxiety around how his dad will cope with a gruelling trip to Australia,” the source was quoted saying.

“He knows he's being overprotective, but he's keen to ensure Charles is looking after himself.”

For those unversed, King Charles has taken a personal team of doctors with him during this 11-day trip of Australia and Samoa.

It is pertinent to mention that even Queen Camilla is ‘dreading’ and anxiety prone over the entire thing.

