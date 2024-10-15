Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'problems at home' laid bare

A royal expert has revealed new problems at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home following the duke’s successful solo trips.



The problems have been identified by royal expert Kinsey Schofield as she believes Meghan Markle will be "envious" of Prince Harry's popularity if he continues with his solo engagements.

Following Archie and Lilibet doting father’s recent string of charity endeavours in New York, the UK, and South Africa, the royal expert told Talk TV: "It's going to cause problems at home if Prince Harry goes off to New York and goes off to South Africa and the headlines are glowing, and you're sitting at home with two kids."

The royal expert further said: "She [Meghan Markle] is going to be envious of Prince Harry's popularity, she's going to be envious of his ability to bounce back because she doesn't have that."

The duchess has also made two solo public appearances recently.

The fresh claims came amid reports Harry and Meghan are set to discuss a new strategy, going forward, with their US team, following Harry's recent solo trips.