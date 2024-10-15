Meghan Markle receives reality check amid efforts of rebranding

Meghan Markle has received a reality check from a Royal expert as she and Prince Harry try to rebrand themselves in hopes of regaining public support.



According to historian and royal expert Hugo Vickers noted that the Duke of Sussex now focuses on issues he cares about unlike when Meghan accompanies him.

However, as for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, she has adopted the strategy of wooing the onlookers with her style but the expert said he doubts this strategy will boost her UK popularity.

"Prince Harry is trying to sort of turn himself into the old Prince Harry and do what he was very good at,” the expert told The Sun.

"He is giving out awards instead of accepting them and talking about the issues that he likes talking about when he's on his own,” he added.

"When Meghan is there I always seem to find that he's either spouting whatever she tells him to or she's doing the talking. She leads the narrative."

Vickers continued: "She of course was an actress and so appearing in a red dress in front of one of those advertising screens and talking to celebrities and things is very much her world."

"I don't think that anything she's doing at the moment is going to appeal to people in the UK very much. Her wearing a red dress is this sort of power statement like Princess Diana wearing a black dress when she went to the Serpentine Gallery.

"Sort of establishing herself as a figure. I think that works better in America than it does over here."