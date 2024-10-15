Diddy's lawyer brushes off new sexual abuse lawsuits as ‘attempts to garner publicity'

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is facing six new sexual abuse lawsuits as he awaits trial in federal lawsuit

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has responded to the six new civil lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Diddy’s attorneys have hit back against the lawsuits in a new statement after four men and two women filed the new lawsuits, for alleged incidents occurring between 1995 to 2021.

The attorneys told The Mirror US in a statement: “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.”

They added: "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

As for the new lawsuits, one of the alleged victims claimed that he was only 16 when Diddy touched him inappropriately at a party and claimed that “it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star."

Another man alleged that he was drugged at a party, which left him feeling paralyzed and "vaguely aware of his surroundings" when a group of men sexually abused him.

One woman alleged that she was raped by Diddy in a hotel at the age of 19. Another alleged that the music mogul "slammed her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor" and then raped her, whereas a third alleged that

Diddy is currently held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.