Famous K-pop dancer Bada Lee reflects on 'Street Woman Fighter 2' win

Famous backup dancer for K-pop idols, Bada Lee, reflects on her legendary win in Street Woman Fighter 2.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Bada talked about the time when she led Team BEBE to the trophy, saying, "I felt like I was in a trance when it happened."

Bada led Team BEBE consisting of six other members Lusher, Kyma, Tatter, Minah, Cheche, and Sowon in 2023.

The dancer and choreographer, 29, said to "grow and move forward" with the members of the team was an important factor when building up the team.

She said, "When I was bringing the team together, rather than our goal being to win first place, it was more important to me that we pushed through together. Amongst very strong teams and a very competitive setting, what centered us was doing it with people that we could grow and move forward with."

Additionally, Bada also made her own mark on the show when she was challenged to represent her to team to choreograph and perform part of the rap song Smoke (Prod. Dynamic Duo, Padi).

Her Smoke challenge quickly went viral with idols like BTS's V, Jungkook joining in.

Bada said, "Honestly, when the challenge first came out, there were a lot of people saying it was difficult, saying 'This is the epitome of a challenge.' Despite that, there were still a lot of people who thought the choreography was cool and took on the challenge, as well as many artists and fans all over the world who loved it, so I am still very thankful for that."

It is worth mentioning that even when Bada was on the show, she didn't stop being a choreographer. She contributed for aespa’s Drama and Taemin’s Guilty.

"I think I wanted to be great at both — being choreographer Bada Lee and dancer Bada Lee who is on Street Woman Fighter 2. I didn’t want to lose either," Bada said.