Samuel L. Jackson looks back on 'Pulp Fiction' key milestone

Samuel L. Jackson is giving a tribute to his cult film Pulp Fiction on its 30th anniversary and he found a great way to do this: by recreating his iconic scene.



In the film, the said scene was a tense encounter where his character Jules Winnfield recited Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17.

Showing that he still got it, Samuel took to Instagram and posted a clip of redoing the dialogue.

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men," he began.

"Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper, and the finder of lost children."

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!”

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17. HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION,” Samuel captioned the post.