 
Geo News

Maya Henry takes legal action against ex Liam Payne

Liam Payne's ex fiancee Maya Henry files lawsuit against the 'One Direction' alum

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Maya Henry takes legal action against ex Liam Payne
Maya Henry takes legal action against ex Liam Payne

Maya Henry is dragging her ex fiance Liam Payne to court after recently publishing a book about a girl in love with a pop star.

The Texan model, 23, has instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to the One Direction star after accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

"Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information," the lawsuit states, which also claims that the singer, 31, has been contacting her friends and family, including her mother Azteca Henry.

"She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."

The singer's three-year relationship with Maya came to an end in 2022, almost a year after the former couple called off their engagement.

Payne has since moved on with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, while Maya continues to promote her debut novel Looking Forward, an art-imitating-life romance about a girl who falls in love with a pop star.

Maya happens to be the daughter of multi-millionaire personal-injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry.

Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman's feud was 'battle of egos': Source
Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman's feud was 'battle of egos': Source
Prince Harry slammed by former friend demanding he ‘get over himself'
Prince Harry slammed by former friend demanding he ‘get over himself'
Taylor Swift makes major announcement ahead of 'Eras Tour' final leg video
Taylor Swift makes major announcement ahead of 'Eras Tour' final leg
Famous K-pop dancer Bada Lee reflects on 'Street Woman Fighter 2' win
Famous K-pop dancer Bada Lee reflects on 'Street Woman Fighter 2' win
King Charles finally receives exciting news after major step for Prince William
King Charles finally receives exciting news after major step for Prince William
Prince Harry is starting to think Meghan Markle is ‘toxic' for his future
Prince Harry is starting to think Meghan Markle is ‘toxic' for his future
'Smile 2' star Ray Nicholson reflects on his father's iconic legacy: 'We're different people'
'Smile 2' star Ray Nicholson reflects on his father's iconic legacy: 'We're different people'
Samuel L. Jackson looks back on 'Pulp Fiction' key milestone
Samuel L. Jackson looks back on 'Pulp Fiction' key milestone