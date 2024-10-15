Maya Henry takes legal action against ex Liam Payne

Maya Henry is dragging her ex fiance Liam Payne to court after recently publishing a book about a girl in love with a pop star.

The Texan model, 23, has instructed lawyers to issue a cease and desist letter to the One Direction star after accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

"Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information," the lawsuit states, which also claims that the singer, 31, has been contacting her friends and family, including her mother Azteca Henry.



"She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."

The singer's three-year relationship with Maya came to an end in 2022, almost a year after the former couple called off their engagement.



Payne has since moved on with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, while Maya continues to promote her debut novel Looking Forward, an art-imitating-life romance about a girl who falls in love with a pop star.

Maya happens to be the daughter of multi-millionaire personal-injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry.