Photo: Shania Twain receives amazing reviews after musical comeback: Source

Shania Twain is reportedly enjoying life to its fullest once again.

After claims that she is struggling to maintain weight and look as good as her younger counterparts, new reports of Life & Style stated that she is back on the top.

Elaborating on her successful comeback, the source mentioned, “Shania’s getting amazing reviews everywhere.”

They also mentioned that right now “she looks fantastic, and her energy levels are through the roof.”

As per this insider, the source mentioned that these ‘amazing review’ “is such a massive relief after struggling with her health for nearly twenty years,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

Previously, another insider shared with the outlet that Shania “is under pressure to perform and competing with pop stars who are years younger, like Taylor Swift, but a lot of people are questioning her methods.”

“She seems so desperate to be perfect,” they also addressed.

“She looks like she’ll blow away in a breeze and there’s no doubt she’s on her way to health issues,” the source remarked in conclusion.