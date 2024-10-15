 
David Beckham's son Romeo confirms romance with fellow nepo baby

Romeo Beckham first sparked dating rumours in Paris

October 15, 2024

Romeo, son of David Beckham and Victoria has reportedly confirmed romance with a fellow nepo baby.

According to a report by Mirror, Romeo was spotted with Gray Sorrenti, daughter of famous fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

During their outing, the duo couldn't keep their hands of each other as they strolled in New York City.

Romeo and Gray matched their look with white vest top and jeans. Romeo accessorised with a baseball cap, meanwhile Gray opted oversized shirt and a simple tote bag.

The duo's dating rumours began in Paris when Romeo went to support his mom Victoria during her Fashion Week show. Romeo and Gray were reportedly spotted together.

This relationship comes after Romeo's last relationship with Mia Regan. The couple broke up in February earlier this year.

Mia took to Instagram to reflect on their time together.

"Love takes different forms and paths as you mature. We aren't together romantically but we do share lots and lots of love for one another . . . after five years we friend-zoned each other - heheh," she stated.

