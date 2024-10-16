 
Cassie set to revive music career after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest

Cassie accused Diddy of repeated physical abuse and rape last November

October 16, 2024

Cassie is reportedly preparing for a music comeback after ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16, is facing charges of numerous sex trafficking and racketeering offences. 

Last November, Cassie accused the rapper of repeated physical abuse and rape in $30 million lawsuit.

However, insiders have now told MailOnline that Cassi is planning to make a comeback to music since Diddy is in Jail.

"Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning," an insider told the outlet.

They added, "She couldn't have imagined her career would have been stalled in the way it was when her first album came out, but she has so many unreleased records that she wants to release if the timing and business is right."

According to insider Cassie's collaborators "have been informed" of her plans, adding, "so the royalty splits have been agreed."

This comes after Cassie was reportedly blocked from releasing more music after her 2006 debut album, which was under Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records.

