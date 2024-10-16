Kate Middleton pens heartfelt note for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message for Baby Loss Awareness Week.



Princess of Wales took to the official instagram account she shares with Prince William on Tuesday, October 15 to show her support for the awareness week which is observed in the United Kingdom from October 9 to October 15.

"Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss,"



Kate referenced that the "wave of light" was happening tonight.

With the hashtag "#WaveofLight" she concluded her caption, writing, "Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected."

The post was ended with the initial C, shorthand for Princess of Whales' first name Catherine, indicating that the post was directly from her not by her communication and PR team.

It is pertinent to mention that according to its website Baby Loss Awareness Week was first started in the U.K. in 2002 as Baby Loss Awareness Day by a group of parents who got inspired by the U.S.’s Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day marked on October 15.

In the social media post of Kate, she shared a photo of a glowing candle from British brand Plum & Ashby, with a message written on it, that reads, “Wave of Light.”

Previously in 2020, the Princess of Wales visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London during Baby Loss Awareness Week.