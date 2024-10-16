 
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet appeared 'very much in love': Source

The couple was spotted enjoying date night in New York City on October 12

Web Desk
October 16, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship is growing stronger day by day.

On October 12, the couple was photographed enjoying an intimate dinner at a famous restaurant in New York City.

A tattler revealed to People magazine, Jenner and Chalamet's date night was filled with sweet PDAs as they had Italian food together.

“Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute,” the source told the outlet. “They looked very much in love.”

“They ordered standard meatballs,” the tipster noted about the food the pair had.

The date night was first reported by Deuxmoi, when they shared a photo of the Kardashian star and the actor spotted chatting on a low key date.

Previously in the month of October an insider told the publisher that Jenner and Chalamet are “just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”

“He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family,” the insider continued. "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

“They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the source added.

