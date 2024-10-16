Gigi Hadid makes rare comment on Taylor Swift's absence from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid made a shocking appearance at Tuesday 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but fans were stunned to see that her good friend Taylor Swift didn't attend the show.

According to Daily Mail, Hadid cleared up the mystery of the missing pop star and her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a short interview with Entertainment Tonight before the show.

Moreover, the 29-year-old catwalk star, whose boyfriend Bradley Cooper also had to sit out the fashion show, revealed that the 34-year-old hitmaker and the 35-year-old NFL star likely had a quiet night in together before Travis had to head back to Kansas City.

Additionally, after getting a bye for the past week, Travis will have to be back at practice later this week ahead of the Kansas City Chief's game in San Francisco against the 49ers on Sunday, October 20.

In regards to this, the model stated when she was asked about the possibility of Taylor making an appearance, “I think if they have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch. That's just my guess.”

As per the outlet, Gigi Hadid revealed that her beau Bradley Cooper will be supporting her from home, as she told, "He is on dad duty but will also be supporting, I can feel it.'" while she returned to the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Furthermore, the lovebirds likely weren't far from the show, which was held in Brooklyn, as they were spending time in New York City before Travis had to head back to the Midwest.