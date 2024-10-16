 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid makes Taylor Swift's fans go wild during Victoria Secret's Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid leaves Taylor Swift's fans shocked by doing her signature move while she modelled at Victoria Secret's Fashion Show

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

Gigi Hadid makes Taylor Swift's fans go wild during Victoria Secret's Fashion Show

Taylor Swift fans go wild when her close friend Gigi Hadid does her signature move while she walked on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old pop star's eagle-eyed followers caught the 29-year-old supermodel recreating her “iconic” wave in which she pokes out one hip and raises an arm in the air.

Moreover, Swift has delivered the spirited wave throughout the performances on her Eras world tour.

In regards to this, Gigi hit the move while modeling a plunging pink dress with huge matching wings which she teamed with super-size, stone-covered hoop earrings and strappy heels that wrapped up her calves.

However, the Lover Story hitmaker was absent from the fashion show as according to the model Travis and Taylor "have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch."

As per the outlet, ahead of the fashion show, Gigi gushed about her “supportive” boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Additionally, the star made rare comments about the Oscar winner while talking to Entertainment Tonight backstage as she revealed that he would not be in attendance, but would instead cheer her on from home as he watches his seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

It is worth mentioning that he shares the tot with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who also walked the show in New York City on Tuesday.

Prince Harry causing ‘real strain' on his Meghan Markle to marriage
Prince Harry causing ‘real strain' on his Meghan Markle to marriage
Kate Middleton sends emotional message to Meghan Markle over irreparable loss
Kate Middleton sends emotional message to Meghan Markle over irreparable loss
King Charles evolves his legacy with major Royal rebranding
King Charles evolves his legacy with major Royal rebranding
Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: 'He was taken'
Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: 'He was taken'
Britney Spears names women she has 'crazy crushes' on
Britney Spears names women she has 'crazy crushes' on
Prince Harry walking away from Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures
Prince Harry walking away from Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures
Jelly Roll confesses to having list of people to apologise to
Jelly Roll confesses to having list of people to apologise to
Al Pacino reveals he doesn't enjoy doing graphic 'intimate' scenes
Al Pacino reveals he doesn't enjoy doing graphic 'intimate' scenes