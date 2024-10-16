Gigi Hadid makes Taylor Swift's fans go wild during Victoria Secret's Fashion Show

Taylor Swift fans go wild when her close friend Gigi Hadid does her signature move while she walked on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.



According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old pop star's eagle-eyed followers caught the 29-year-old supermodel recreating her “iconic” wave in which she pokes out one hip and raises an arm in the air.

Moreover, Swift has delivered the spirited wave throughout the performances on her Eras world tour.

In regards to this, Gigi hit the move while modeling a plunging pink dress with huge matching wings which she teamed with super-size, stone-covered hoop earrings and strappy heels that wrapped up her calves.

However, the Lover Story hitmaker was absent from the fashion show as according to the model Travis and Taylor "have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch."

As per the outlet, ahead of the fashion show, Gigi gushed about her “supportive” boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Additionally, the star made rare comments about the Oscar winner while talking to Entertainment Tonight backstage as she revealed that he would not be in attendance, but would instead cheer her on from home as he watches his seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

It is worth mentioning that he shares the tot with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who also walked the show in New York City on Tuesday.