Sean Diddy Combs demands identities of his alleged victims

Sean Diddy Combs had filed to know about his alleged victims of sexual assault and rape.



The move came Tuesday after four men and two women sued Combs, 54, for sexual assault and rape on Monday.

The new complaints were filed as John and Jane Does through their attorney Tony Buzbee, the same representing 120 unidentified accusers

Combs’ Tuesday filing asks the court to "require the government to identify its alleged victims" so that Combs "can prepare for trial," People reported.

Combs' lawyers stress that the case "is unique" due to his "celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit."

His team alleges that the added lawsuits have created "a pervasive ripple effect," leading accusers to file claims that range from "false" to "outright absurd."

Combs’ team rounded up the Monday's lawsuits as a "publicity stunt," noting further that it came after dozens of similar complaints had been made against Combs, "several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs’ character and reputation."

"These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already."

The attorneys claim in their filing that the ambiguity could call into question Combs' "entire sexual history over the past sixteen years as part of the alleged conspiracy."

They contend that "without clarity" on the accusers' identities, it would be impossible for Combs to know who the accusers are.

The rapper also believes that the discovery will include "voluminous evidence of consensual sexual activity — making it all the more difficult for Mr. Combs to ascertain which of his prior sexual partners now claim, years later, that they felt coerced."

Just last week, his attorneys raised alarms on the government‘s involvement in leaking of evidence, including the 2016 surveillance footage of Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, to hurt his reputation.