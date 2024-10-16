Janet Jackson honors late brother Toriano 'Tito' Jackson on his 71st birthday

Janet Jackson broke silence on her big brother Toriano 'Tito' Jackson in honor of his 71st birthday on Tuesday, October 15.

According to Daily Mail, the 58-year-old R&B diva posted a childhood snap of the siblings which she captioned as “May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much!”

Moreover, the Jackson 5 member passed away on September 15 from a heart attack at a New Mexico hospital during a road trip from California to Oklahoma with two friends, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, Terry Harvey told the publication, “We just got done eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking. We were putting the top on the convertible because it started raining. That's when Tito came back on the passenger side window.”

As per the publication, he recounted by saying, “He said, ‘My chest is hurting. Can you help Ronnie to finish the [car] top?’ He said, ‘I ain't feeling good in my chest.’ He wiped his face off, took off his shirt and it was like someone had threw a bucket of water on him.”

Additionally, Janet's sister La Toya Jackson shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Tito! I will always love you!”

Furthermore, Jackson's brother Jackie Jackson posted a pictured on Instagram and wrote in caption, “Your first heavenly birthday is a reminder that though you may have left this world, your memory will forever be etched in our hearts.”

It is worth mentioning that Tito has nine grandchildren as well as three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ from his 16-year marriage to Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes, which ended in 1988.

