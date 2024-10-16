Diddy accused of molesting woman as 'payback'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has landed in another legal trouble as a woman is suing the rapper of several allegations.



The Hip-hop mogul, as per MailOnline, sexually assaulted a woman named Ashley Parham with a TV remote, and then gang-raped her with his friends after she accused him of ordering Rapper Tupac Shakur’s death.

The new lawsuit worth $50 million has been filed in federal court in California and obtained by DailyMail.com, which claims that the alleged rape happened in 2018 after Parham accused him of the late rapper’s murder.

Late Shakur was gunned down in 1996, and Diddy was widely believed to be involved in an assassination because of his feud with the late rapper at that time.

Now as per lawsuit, the victim back in February 2018 met Shane Pearce, a friend of Diddy's, at a bar.

Pearce then called Diddy on FaceTime and showed people at the bar "attempting to impress the people with his famous friend", as per the victim.

Parham claimed that she told Diddy that she believed he was involved in Tupac's murder, and the rapper told her she would "pay" for her accusation.

The lawsuit also claimed Pearce later in March 2018 invited her to his home in Orinda, asking for help with his cancer drugs "because he stated he was weak and unable to open his medications".

However, after she arrived, Diddy was there who later sexually assaulted her with a TV remote, threatening her life, and told two of his friends to do the same.

The lawsuit also claimed that after the gang rape, they left her lying "incapacitated" and went to smoke marijuana in the backyard.

Diddy, who is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking which he denies, has been accused by numerous men and women, of sexual assaulting them including other abuse.