Meghan Markle ‘losing' Prince Harry after he gave up royal roots for years

Prince Harry appears to be taking back his life, after giving most of it away in order to allegedly ‘appease’ his wife.

Claims about this second coming have been shared by an inside source that is privy to the inner dynamics of the Duke and Duchess.

They weighed in on everything during an interview with Star Magazine.

It topic started with the insider noting the changes in Prince Harry’s demeanor since going solo, and said, “People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him,” during his most recent engagements in New York, London, and Lesotho.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time the Sussexes have decided to fly solo since their marriage in 2018, and according to the same insider, this change comes after “Harry's given up so much for this marriage-his family, his home, his friends.”

Reportedly, “There's a feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness.”