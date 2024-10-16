King Charles evolves his legacy with major Royal rebranding

King Charles celebrated major milestone after his renowned youth charity “The Prince's Trust” underwent major rebranding.



The name of the charity, founded nearly 50 years ago, was officially changed to The King's Trust in the UK, as announced on the official Instagram account of the trust.

The rebranding includes a new logo featuring a crown-like image and figures representing a young person supported by mentors, replacing the Prince of Wales's feathers.

In an Instagram post officially announcing the change, the King’s Trust International wrote alongside picture of the new logo and name of the trust, “For almost 50 years, The King’s Trust has supported over 1.3 million brilliant young people in the UK and around the world.”

“We were founded in 1976 by His Majesty King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales, to tackle youth unemployment,” they added. “Today we launch our new name and new look, renewing our commitment to young people.”



The statement continued: “Together with partners, The Trust now delivers education, employment and enterprise programmes in over 20 countries around the world.”

“Our mission is to work for young people by empowering them to build the skills for a brighter future.

“We are extremely proud that our new brand was created by Prince’s Trust alumnus, James Sommerville who received a grant to start a graphic design business from The Trust in 1986.

“After establishing offices around the world, James went on to become Vice-President of Global Design at The Coca-Cola Company and now runs a global design agency.”