Selena Gomez unveils bizarre reason of no longer sleeping in her bed

Selena Gomez got candid about not sleeping in her bedroom anymore

October 16, 2024

Selena Gomez recently revealed a bizarre yet heartbreaking reason behind not sleeping in her bedroom anymore.

The 32-year-old actress attended last week's fitness summit to hounour the World Mental Health Day.

During the panel, the actress reflected on her 2022 documentary titled, My Mind & Me and recalled that that her room was associated with “a really dark time" from her bipolar disorder.

"I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore," she said, adding, "Because I associate it with such a really dark time."

The Only Murders In The Building star continued that being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. “And yeah, I didn't want to leave my bed for years, and part of it was I wasn't doing the work,” she revealed.

The actress-singer then added, “And you have to believe in yourself to do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit.”

The actress also admitted during the panel that she is a very anxious person and it's kind of like “doomsday”.

She also noted, “I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it's really impactful.”

On the work front, Gomez will be next seen in an upcoming Spanish movie Emilia Perez, slated to be released on November 13, 2024.

