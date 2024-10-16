Irina Shayk walks the Victoria Secret ramp years after pregnancy

Irina Shayk's catwalk took centre stage at the long-delayed Victoria Secret show earlier this week.



Shayk, 38, stole the limelight in a star-covered, partially sheer one-piece as she marked her return to the ramp after her 2016 appearance, where she had conveniently covered her baby bump.

Back then, she had not yet announced she was expecting her now-7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper.

Most of the crew could not figure out her pregnancy back then as Shayk wore a lacy gray lingerie set under a trench coat, partially concealing her baby bump, plus another red look that helped hide her pregnancy.



“Looking back, some of her outfits were less revealing in the stomach and seeing the news after the show, it made sense,” an insider who happened to be backstage told People at the time.

“No one suspected backstage, that’s for sure! She looked as beautiful as ever," the source added.

That walk also happened to be her last one with the intimate wear brand until yesterday, where the supermodel gave a sultry smile to the flashy camera lights.

Her look was complete with chunky hoop earrings and metallic sandal stilettos.

Shayk, too, shared a few words on her 2016 catwalk just ahead of the recent show. “I mean, last time I walked [a] Victoria's Secret Show I was 4½, 5 months pregnant, so here we go. I’m back," she told Entertainment Tonight backstage.

“And my daughter probably will [be] watching it later,” she added of Lea.

Shayk and Cooper began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed their daughter Lea in April 2017. The couple split in 2019 after four years together.