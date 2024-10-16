Jennifer Lopez's old interview of reconsidering ex Ben Affleck resurfaces

Jennifer Lopez, who has been making rounds on social media after her divorce from Ben Affleck went public, once made some happy confessions about her estranged-husband.

During a throwback interview with People in 2022, Lopez, who rekindled romance with Affleck, said that she "felt lucky" and "proud" to be back with the Gone Girl actor.



The 55-year-old actress then added that her “rekindled romance” with the 52-year-old actor was “a beautiful love story.”



While describing how things were with the Air star at the time, the singer-actress explained, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives. We have kids now.”

The estranged couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their engagement nearly two decades earlier.

However, Lopez filed for divorce with Affleck two years later of staying married on August 20, 2024, and according to TMZ.

On the work front, the mother-of-two is said to be working soon on projects that have her former husband attached as a producer.

The father-of-three, on the other hand, has reportedly completed filming the second instalment of the action-thriller The Accountant.