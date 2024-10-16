 
Kendrick Lamar creates history at 2024 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar sweeps 2024 BET Awards as he wins eight categories

Web Desk
October 16, 2024

Kendrick Lamar is having a dream year. Hit songs and now bucket full trophies at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Compton rap star was nominated in 11 categories and won 8 of them, making history by becoming the first person to win so many gongs in a single night at the award ceremony.

His hit diss track Not Like Us was a major winner, winning Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Impact Track.

But Kendrick was not the only person having a great night at the BET Awards. Travis Scott also won the I Am Hip Hop award.

“I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near Hip Hop, quote-unquote. Every day I try to push the sound, and coming in as a producer, nobody knew what the **** I was trying to do."

“But I always had this idea and vision, still to this day, to take the sound and take things to the next level. I’m just so glad that we made it this far,” he said in his acceptance speech.

