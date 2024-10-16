Margot Robbie recalls horrifying moments as a teenager

Margot Robbie recalls horrifying moments as teenager

Margot Robbie has recently admitted that she had some "horrifying moments" growing up as a teenager.

The 34-year-old actress in an interview with Harper's Bazaar shared that she has finally figured out her fashion sense in her 30s, contrary to her teenage life.

“We all have that horrifying moment where you look back at a photo and you're like, ‘Why did I have that side fringe?’”, the Barbie actress said.



"Trends change, but also sometimes it's just in its execution, not quite working,” Robbie said, adding, that now she settled on a fashion sense that makes her "feel good" about herself.

“Then in my twenties, I was still figuring out what made me feel good,” she noted.

"Sometimes you fall into the trap of wanting to jump onto a trend or a fad but I prefer now to just enhance the parts of me that I like the most,” the Australian native said.

Robbie, who is expecting her first child with with husband Tom Ackerley, noted, “That feels the most authentic, but I think it also just comes across as looking the nicest."

On the work front, the Bombshell star will be next seen with Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

The release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.