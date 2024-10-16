Photo: Brad Pitt court battle took a toll on Angelina Jolie's health: Source

Angelina Jolie was reportedly super stressed due to the ongoing court battle with former husband Brad Pitt.

Even though the former couple have parted ways, the two seem to get on each other’s nerves during the case proceedings of their infamous winery feud.

Due to this continuous stress, the actress was reportedly showing signs of aging and in order to eradicate these she took help of some cosmetic procedures, as per the findings of Life & Style.

“She’s such a beauty and looks great at 49 for the most part,” the source explained.

They went on to point out about her latest project, “But clearly she’s had a ton of new work done in time for all the publicity for Maria.”

Reportedly, the “stress over her court battle [with Brad Pitt] was taking a toll” on Angelina Jolie’s beauty.

For those unversed, Brad and Angelina, once the power couple in Hollywood, ended their relationship after two years of marriage in 2016. After their split, the matter of the winery had been dragged for years between the pair in court.