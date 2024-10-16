King Charles attends London Symphony Orchestra concert ahead of Australia trip

King Charles on Tuesday night attended a London Symphony Orchestra concert to celebrate cultural relations between the cities of London and Genoa ahead of Australia trip.

According to palace, the performance celebrated the cultural relations between the Cities of Genoa and London, as well as marking 120 years of the LSO, of which the King is Patron.

The King, Patron of the London Symphony Orchestra, watched an hour-long performance of classical music, which was conducted by the LSO’s Chief Conductor, Sir Antonio Pappano.

The concert included performances of Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ overture, Paganini’s First movement from Violin Concerto No 1, and Puccini’s ‘Crisantemi’ for String Orchestra.

Following the performance, the monarch met Dame Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of the LSO, LSO chair Ms Sarah Quinn, Sir Antonio, violinist and 57th winner of the Premio Paganini competition, 23-year-old Simon Zhu, the Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Inigo Lambertini, Deputy Mayor of Genoa Pietro Piciocchi, and Committee President for Premio Paganini Professor Giovanni Panebianco.

The Premio Paganini competition dates back to 1954 and has helped to launch the professional careers of artists.