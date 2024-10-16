 
Geo News

King Charles attends London Symphony Orchestra concert ahead of Australia trip

King Charles, Patron of the London Symphony Orchestra, watched an hour-long performance of classical music

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

King Charles attends London Symphony Orchestra concert ahead of Australia trip

King Charles on Tuesday night attended a London Symphony Orchestra concert to celebrate cultural relations between the cities of London and Genoa ahead of Australia trip.

According to palace, the performance celebrated the cultural relations between the Cities of Genoa and London, as well as marking 120 years of the LSO, of which the King is Patron.

The King, Patron of the London Symphony Orchestra, watched an hour-long performance of classical music, which was conducted by the LSO’s Chief Conductor, Sir Antonio Pappano.

The concert included performances of Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ overture, Paganini’s First movement from Violin Concerto No 1, and Puccini’s ‘Crisantemi’ for String Orchestra.

Following the performance, the monarch met Dame Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of the LSO, LSO chair Ms Sarah Quinn, Sir Antonio, violinist and 57th winner of the Premio Paganini competition, 23-year-old Simon Zhu, the Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Inigo Lambertini, Deputy Mayor of Genoa Pietro Piciocchi, and Committee President for Premio Paganini Professor Giovanni Panebianco.

The Premio Paganini competition dates back to 1954 and has helped to launch the professional careers of artists.

Angelina Jolie's new work receives mixed reviews: Report
Angelina Jolie's new work receives mixed reviews: Report
Kendrick Lamar creates history at 2024 BET Awards
Kendrick Lamar creates history at 2024 BET Awards
Checkout horrifying reason behind Nick Jonas' sudden exit from his own concert video
Checkout horrifying reason behind Nick Jonas' sudden exit from his own concert
Prince Harry pure hatred for Meghan Markle's US life comes to light
Prince Harry pure hatred for Meghan Markle's US life comes to light
Andrew Garfield drops a bombshell after his Frankenstein exit: 'Don't have to sit for hours'
Andrew Garfield drops a bombshell after his Frankenstein exit: 'Don't have to sit for hours'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reflects on her mom's absence in her now life
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reflects on her mom's absence in her now life
Brad Pitt court battle took a toll on Angelina Jolie's health: Source
Brad Pitt court battle took a toll on Angelina Jolie's health: Source
Margot Robbie recalls horrifying moments as a teenager
Margot Robbie recalls horrifying moments as a teenager