James Gunn dishes out how new ‘Superman' character became part of the 'script'

James Gunn dishes out how new ‘Superman' character became part of 'script '

James Gunn has introduced a brand new key role named Krypto in the upcoming film Superman.



The director took to Instagram to share the news with his DC fans and shared that Krypto, whose character is of a dog is actually inspired by his real-life dog Ozu.

While dishing out details about his own dog, Gunn in a lengthy noted penned, “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.”



The co-chief of DC Studios went on to say, “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs and never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least."

"He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop."



"It took a long time before he would even let us touch him,” the director said, while recalling more of his dog’s memories.

Gunn also remembered thinking "how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers. And thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life," said the writer-director of the upcoming film.

The 58-year-old filmmaker concluded the post by writing, “What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

The film, which stars David Corenswet in the leading role, is due to be released in July 2025.

The upcoming movie will follow Superman as he attempts to balance his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing.