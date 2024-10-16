Tom Holland creates business from sobriety lessons

Tom Holland has been sober for two years as he shares his journey sparked an idea of business. Thus, Bero came into being.



The Marvel star has launched a non-alcoholic beer, which is now available online for sale.

“For me, BERO is personal,” he said in a touching statement. "Two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values."

He continued, “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship, and living life to the fullest."

"BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew and never asks you to settle for less," the statement concluded.

In the past, Tom has been candid about his sobriety journey, explaining it in depth in a podcast on Jay Shetty.

“All I could think about was having a drink,” he recalled. “It’s all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it, checking the clock ‘When’s it 12?’ It just really scared me."