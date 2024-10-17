 
Meghan Markle deprives Royals of her signature ‘modern touch'

Meghan Markle was under appreciated during her time with the Royals

October 17, 2024

Meghan Markle could have contributed to the rapport of the Royal Family in public, if she was given a chance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior Royal back in 2020, was a breath of fresh air in the institution.

Speaking to Bella, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed: “Meghan could have been such a credit to the royal family – she is an independent, forthright woman with her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes.

“She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done. 

She noted: “But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped."

