Meghan Markle deprives Royals of her signature ‘modern touch'

Meghan Markle could have contributed to the rapport of the Royal Family in public, if she was given a chance.



The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior Royal back in 2020, was a breath of fresh air in the institution.

Speaking to Bella, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed: “Meghan could have been such a credit to the royal family – she is an independent, forthright woman with her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes.

“She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done.

She noted: “But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped."