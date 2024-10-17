Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'

At New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, Travis Kelce’s emotions were running high because, in his words, he was supporting the away team in "hostile territory."



The NFL’s tight end reflected on his experience attending Game 1 of the American League Championship Series during his New Heights podcast.

Despite the fact he was with Taylor Swift and they had a PDA-packed date still, Travis said he had “mixed feelings.”

“It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends came. We had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun,” the 35-year-old said.

Being from Ohio, he said the loss of Guardians to the Yankees was tough to watch.

“Even though the Guards couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting game,” he continued.

“It was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I always wanted to see that thing in person, in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn’t disappoint, man.”

The Kansas City Chiefs noted he was in “hostile territory” backing for the away team.

“It’s the Bronx Bombers, and I’m at Yankee Stadium and the playoffs, and I’m over here cheering for the Guards ’cause I’m a Cleveland kid, and I want to see Cleveland win a ****** World Series,” he added.