Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL

For the NFL, the romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a godsend, according to Pat McAfee.



Appearing on the New Heights podcast, the sports analyst said, “I assume you hear it a lot, Travis," adding, “You and Taylor's relationship is great for the sport. It is getting introduced to so many people.”

Not only this, Pat also raved about Travis representing football overall. “And you are and have been the perfect representation for our sport, too, I think. Personally, genuinely,” he added.

The 37-year-old continued, “I think that there's no other human that could do what you're doing right now, and how you're doing it is awesome."

“And you need to know that all of us are incredibly ******* proud of the way you're representing all of us, dude,” Pat concluded.

To this, Travis responded, “I’ve just gotta keep winning. If we lose a game, I mean, it’s gonna ****** rain down baby,” the NFL tight end added. “We’re just gonna keep winning, staying on top.”