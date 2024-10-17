 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL

Pat McAfee praises the impact of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance on football

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance boosted NFL
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL

For the NFL, the romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a godsend, according to Pat McAfee.

Appearing on the New Heights podcast, the sports analyst said, “I assume you hear it a lot, Travis," adding, “You and Taylor's relationship is great for the sport. It is getting introduced to so many people.”

Not only this, Pat also raved about Travis representing football overall. “And you are and have been the perfect representation for our sport, too, I think. Personally, genuinely,” he added.

The 37-year-old continued, “I think that there's no other human that could do what you're doing right now, and how you're doing it is awesome."

“And you need to know that all of us are incredibly ******* proud of the way you're representing all of us, dude,” Pat concluded.

To this, Travis responded, “I’ve just gotta keep winning. If we lose a game, I mean, it’s gonna ****** rain down baby,” the NFL tight end added. “We’re just gonna keep winning, staying on top.”

Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source video
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Mariah Carey 'scared to death' as she digs 'hole for herself': Report
Mariah Carey 'scared to death' as she digs 'hole for herself': Report
Mariah Carey turning to 'booze' amid huge grief: Source
Mariah Carey turning to 'booze' amid huge grief: Source
Tom Holland creates business from sobriety lessons
Tom Holland creates business from sobriety lessons
Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'break-up contract' revealed
Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'break-up contract' revealed