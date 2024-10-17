Photo: Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source

Ozzy Osbourne recently admitted taking an extreme measure in order to overcome weakness.

For those unversed, the Black Sabbath founder has suffered from Parkinson’s since 2003 and endured seven surgeries in the past five years.

According to the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, a longevity expert called Dr. Gabe Mirkin shared with the outlet, “After all his medical woes — especially the neck and back surgeries — Ozzy has severe pain and discomfort.”

Sharing his two cents on the drugs used by the metal singer, the doctor added, “Marijuana and ketamine may temporarily help relieve some of his pain, but it’s a slippery slope — especially for him.”

“He’s putting himself at terrible risk. This drug use may have grave consequences!” they concluded.

This comes after Ozzy confessed on his Madhouse Chronicles Podcast, “I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."

He added, "I am lucky my wife kicks my b*** all the time and she would make life so difficult. Even with marijuana she will f****** find it and get rid of it."

He also admitted feeling tempted "to return to stronger drugs," adding, "I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine. He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain."