Nicola Coughlan slams 'Plus Size Heroine' label

Nicola Coughlan slammed the comment on her body and called out labelling her as "plus-size heroine"



in a recent chat with TIME, the Bridgerton actress opened up about the response she received after showing her skin in season 3 of the Netflix series.

The actress pushed back against being labeled "brave" for showing vulnerability.

“Don’t call me brave. I have a cracking pair of boobs. There’s nothing brave about that, that’s actually just me showing them off," She told the outlet.

"I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K. and I’m seen as a ‘plus-size heroine,'" Coughlan continued.

"Making it about how I look is reductive and boring," the Irsish actress known for her role as Clare Devlin in Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls added.

She further pointed out, saying, "What if I was suddenly going to play a ballerina and lose a s--- ton of weight, are you not going to like me anymore?"

Coughlan remarked the conversation as "insane and so insulting.”