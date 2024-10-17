 
Nicola Coughlan slams 'Plus Size Heroine' label

Nicola Coughlan expressed her disappointment and called the remark 'insulting'

October 17, 2024

Nicola Coughlan slammed the comment on her body and called out labelling her as "plus-size heroine"

in a recent chat with TIME, the Bridgerton actress opened up about the response she received after showing her skin in season 3 of the Netflix series.

The actress pushed back against being labeled "brave" for showing vulnerability.

“Don’t call me brave. I have a cracking pair of boobs. There’s nothing brave about that, that’s actually just me showing them off," She told the outlet.

"I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K. and I’m seen as a ‘plus-size heroine,'" Coughlan continued.

"Making it about how I look is reductive and boring," the Irsish actress known for her role as Clare Devlin in Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls added.

She further pointed out, saying, "What if I was suddenly going to play a ballerina and lose a s--- ton of weight, are you not going to like me anymore?"

Coughlan remarked the conversation as "insane and so insulting.”

