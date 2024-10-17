Meghan Markle gets damaging call out for trying to follow Prince Harry

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has just hit Meghan Markle with a rather damning verdict regarding her attempts at starting a re-brand.

He weighed in on everything during his interview with The Sun.

During that conversation he pointed out how Meghan’ attempts to go solo, like her husband, have yielded vastly different results.

“I don't think that anything she's doing at the moment is going to appeal to people in the UK very much,” he began by saying.

“Her wearing a red dress is this sort of power statement like Princess Diana wearing a black dress when she went to the Serpentine Gallery.”

“Sort of establishing herself as a figure. I think that works better in America than it does over here.”

For those unversed, this claim has come shortly after PR expert Ed Coram-James, the CEO of PR firm Go Up made admissions of a similar nature.

According to The Mirror he said that, “The Duchess of Sussex took a US based attitude to PR. US based PR can be extremely attack focused. Go on the offensive against your rivals. Big publicity tours. Reveal all exposes. Celebrity endorsements.”

“Find a way to involve the current culture wars. Drill a point until it hits home. UK PR tends to be different. Just as visible, but much more discreet. In short: Harry and Meghan took a US-style approach to PR and tried to make it work internationally. And it backfired, spectacularly.”