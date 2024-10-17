 
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana appear in style at 'Emilia Perez' screening in NYC

Selena Gomez and costar Zoe Saldana stepped out in style for 'Emilia Perez' screening in the Big Apple

October 17, 2024

Selena Gomez and her co-star, Zoe Saldana, stepped out in stylish ensembles as they stopped by a screening of their upcoming film Emilia Perez in New York City on Wednesday, October 16.

According to Daily Mail, the Wolves songstress, who was slammed by fans for giving a homeless man a $20 bill, could be seen outside of the Crosby Street Hotel in the Big Apple with the Avatar actress.

Additionally, Gomez turned heads wearing a fitted, ruched black shirt which was tucked into the waist of loose-fitting, black trousers that were secured with a black belt.

Moreover, she layered the look with a black blazer which was left unbuttoned at the front and to keep her warm in the fall temperatures.

As per the publication, the Who Says hitmaker slipped into a pair of closed-toed, black heels to coincide with the color scheme of her monochromatic outfit.

While making her way through a crowded sidewalk in the bustling city, the star also carried a black, YSL purse in her left hand.

Furthermore, her dark locks were parted in the middle, and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves while the Only Murders In The Building star opted for minimal accessories, and added a pair of dangly earrings as well as a few flashy rings on her hands.

Meanwhile, Zoe also put on a fashionable display while donning a black and white-colored dress with sheer fabric on the upper portion.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actress layered the ensemble with a long, black Fendi coat and slipped into a pair of closed-toed, white pumps, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Emilia Perez first premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival back in May, where it competed for the Palme d'Or and is slated to become available on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. starting on November 13.

