Drake fans pass their verdict as singer flashes pigtails with barrettes

Drake seems proud of his new hairstyle which appears to be too bold in taste for his fans.



The rapper, 37, left his fans in a frenzy as he shared a selfie on his Instagram Story Tuesday night, debuting a bold hairstyle that featured pigtails and barrettes.

Drake’s hair was styled into sleek pigtails, parted down the middle, and accessorised with baby blue bubble barrettes.

The father-of-one completed his all-denim attire with baggy jeans and a matching button-up shirt. He also threw on a leather varsity-style football jacket and went for white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers—enough for critics to raise eyebrows on his state of mind.

“Drake going thru [sic] his mid life crisis..what the hell possessed him to go put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol. just give us the slaps my boy,” one X user commented Wednesday.

A second fan had similar concerns over the rapper’s new makeover which coincides with his 38th birthday coming next week.

“Drake with those f****** pigtails, EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad,” another posted.

One more fan found the look too bizarre to be real “Drake gotta be trolling at this point because why pigtails?”

The online commentary only got brutal with time as a girl commented, “If I went on a date with a man that had them pigtails drake got, I would go right back home. Idgaf how much $$ he got lmaoo look wild asf.”

A few fans came to Drake’s defense by drawing comparisons to fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Snoop dog wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all [sic] time in his young years and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol so what’s the problem with drake rockin his hair,” a seemingly true fan wrote.

“yall just hate my drake that’s all. leave him alone!”

Another supporter wrote, “Drake got more hair [than] a lot of you b******.”