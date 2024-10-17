Bruce Springsteen shares how wife Scialfa helped him fix sleep schedule

Bruce Springsteen opened up about the time when his wife Scialfa helped him by telling him to stop being a “lazy musician.”

In a clip from ABC News' upcoming Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets special shared exclusively with People, The Boss opened up about how Scialfa helped him stop being a "lazy musician" early in their marriage after tying the knot in 1991.

According to People, Springsteen told George Stephanopoulos in a conversation at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, a.k.a where the Born to Run singer first met his wife, "I was running my father’s game plan when we first got together, and we first started to have children, and Patti really sort of reoriented me.”

In regards to this, he recalled, "I was a lazy musician, sleeping ’til 11 o’ clock. The kids were getting up and going to school without me, and all Patti said one night was, she said, ‘Well, hey, you don’t have to get up, but if you don’t get up you’re going to miss it. You’re going to miss it all. Just get up and make the pancakes tomorrow.’”

Moreover, at “6:30 a.m.” the next day, Springsteen stated, "I'm up, cursing, grumpy, bopping down the steps [and] made pancakes."

Following their initial meeting at The Stone Pony, Scialfa joined the E Street Band as a backing vocalist in 1984, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that she and Springsteen got married in 1991, and they've since welcomed three children, son Evan James, daughter Jessica Rae and son Samuel Ryan.