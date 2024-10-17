 
Prince Harry seen for the first time since returning to California from his solo tours

Prince Harry has just shown off his love for the outdoors via a daredevil-like trip

Web Desk
October 17, 2024

Prince Harry has just shown off how it feels to take to the sea, as part of his daredevil stint in California.

The Duke even flashed some of his skills while out surfing with the ‘surfing king’ at the Surf Ranch wave pool in Lemoore, California.

A video of him even riding a wave was made public on coach Raimana van Bastolaer’s Instagram account.

The caption also included an endearing quote from Raimana and read, “In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surfranch, it’s my brother. It was an honour to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco @toddglaser @austinsurfclubtx @firewiresurfboards @outerknown.”

