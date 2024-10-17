 
Blake Shelton saved Gwen Stefani from toxicity: Source

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021

Web Desk
October 17, 2024

Photo: Blake Shelton saved Gwen Stefani from toxicity: Source

Gwen Stefani reportedly found the perfect life partner in Blake Shelton.

For those unversed, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. After welcoming Blake into her life, Gwen reportedly found love and a new hope to live, as per reported by an insider privy to Life & Style.

Sharing how Blake is really different from Gwen’s former husband, the source shared with the outlet, “While Gwen paints a brutally honest picture of how toxic her relationship with Gav in was, she has much more to say about Blake and how.”

They went on to share that Gwen has admitted “finding true love with him saved her.”

“She’s been telling friends that falling in love with Blake at a time when she was so vulnerable turned everything around,” they addressed about the duo, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July.

Before conclusion, the source noted, “He gave her confidence and hope and made life fun again.”

