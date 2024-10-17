Liam Payne actual cause of death unveiled in autopsy

Liam Payne's cause of death has finally been unveiled.

As per Infobae, preliminary autopsy reports suggested that the former One Direction member passed away after suffering from "multiple traumas" that induced "internal and external bleeding,” after he fell from his third-floor hotel room balcony.

The What Makes You Beautiful singer’s tragic death occurred moments after a staff member of the hotel located in Buenos Aires, Argentina made an alarming call to 911, informing the emergency services that the feared Payne’s well-being.

His autopsy was then performed by the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue on Viamonte Street, and media outlets have no gained information about the preliminary results.

The results stated that the artist had experienced a ten-meter fall from the balcony of his room, located on the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel, in Argentina.

While a toxicological and anatomical-pathological study of Payne’s blood and urine were also conducted to determine whether there were any traces of drugs.

Additionally, the Best Song Ever crooner’s medical history might also be requested to analyze his mental health condition and history.