Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report

David Beckham shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham

October 17, 2024

Victoria Beckham is reportedly concerned as her son Romeo takes steps towards the defamation of their family name.

It is pertinent to mention here that Romeo has dated many models since he called it quits with his girlfriend of five years, Mia, earlier this year.

Now, Closer Magazine reported that the legendary fashion designer believes that Romeo’s “womanising ways could get him into trouble if he continues on this path.”

Reportedly, Victoria has requested her husband, David Beckham for intervention in attempt to save their son.

“Knowing David would be spending some one-on-one time with Romeo last weekend in New York, she urged him to have a heart-to-heart with their son and encourage him to reign-in his recent antics,” an insider shared with the outlet.

The source also noted, “David thought that they shouldn’t interfere and just let him enjoy himself like any other young guy his age and that he shouldn’t be punished for being in the public eye.”

“Vic was initially upset and felt unsupported by David,” the source also continued.

They remarked in conclusion, “But once he reminded her of their vow to ensure the kids had the most ‘normal’ upbringing possible and to trust that Romeo’s not going to put himself or the family in jeopardy, it settled her nerves.”

