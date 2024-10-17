Perrie Edwards cancels 'Radio 1' appearance in honor of late Liam Payne

Perrie Edwards just expressed her sentiments over the demise of Liam Payne.

The Little Mix member cancelled her upcoming BBC Radio 1 performance as a sign of respect to her former The X Factor co-star after his shocking and unexpected death.

Edwards was scheduled to appear on the station’s Live Lounge this Friday but backed off from the performance on Thursday morning after the news of Payne’s passing.

Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom, and Charlie Hedges, the hosts of Radio 1, announced that the Sweet Melody singer would no longer be appearing on Live Lounge.

“We've just had some news on our show that because of the sad news of Liam Payne earlier we have heard that Perrie is not going to be in the Live Lounge tomorrow,” they said.

The host continued, “She was supposed to be performing but that's now not happening tomorrow but it will be happening at a later date.”

For the unversed, the former One Direction member, Liam Payne, passed away after sustaining fatal injuries after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.