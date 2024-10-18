Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'

Amid the buzz of Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland is adding his fair share, teasing that he has read an initial draft of the Marvel film.



Speaking to the Rich Roll podcast, the 28-year-old said, “We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,”

“I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect," he added.

Details related to the project are scant. Destin Daniel is said to be in talks to helm Spider-Man 4, though the project has no official title so far.

In other news, Andrew Garfield has set the record straight about the rumours that he will appear in the upcoming Spidey movie.

"I mean, like the internet is a big place. I think there's a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks," he told Indie Wire. "So you might have been duped, I'm afraid."