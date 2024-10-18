 
Geo News

Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend

Late One Direction member's old friend recalled their last meeting

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Liam Payne seemed like a broken man in final meeting with old friend
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend

Old friend of Liam Payne has recalled their last meeting, revealing that he looked "broken" when they met.

Former One Direction star passed away at the age of 31, after falling down from the balcony of his room.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, a source, who knew Payne from his teens, has recalled their last meeting.

Insider told the outlet that they met before Christmas in 2023, where Payne looked "completely different."

Describing Payne as "a young boy, leaping around everywhere with the band, full of energy, jumping on seats and throwing cushions" the source stated, "He just looked like a broken man Like all his energy had gone" during their meeting.

Several outlets have reported that the hotel's chief receptionist called 911 after being worried about the singer's behaviour.

The employee reportedly presumed that Payne was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs."

The manager stated, "We're afraid he could do something that threatens his life," according to Sky News.

He has been "trashing the entire room" before his death, according to BBC report.

Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'
Al Pacino admits he was 'closest to getting married' with THIS ex
Al Pacino admits he was 'closest to getting married' with THIS ex
Perrie Edwards cancels 'Radio 1' appearance in honor of late Liam Payne
Perrie Edwards cancels 'Radio 1' appearance in honor of late Liam Payne