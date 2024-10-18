Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend

Old friend of Liam Payne has recalled their last meeting, revealing that he looked "broken" when they met.

Former One Direction star passed away at the age of 31, after falling down from the balcony of his room.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, a source, who knew Payne from his teens, has recalled their last meeting.

Insider told the outlet that they met before Christmas in 2023, where Payne looked "completely different."

Describing Payne as "a young boy, leaping around everywhere with the band, full of energy, jumping on seats and throwing cushions" the source stated, "He just looked like a broken man Like all his energy had gone" during their meeting.

Several outlets have reported that the hotel's chief receptionist called 911 after being worried about the singer's behaviour.

The employee reportedly presumed that Payne was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs."

The manager stated, "We're afraid he could do something that threatens his life," according to Sky News.

He has been "trashing the entire room" before his death, according to BBC report.