Led Zeppelin members admit they never held 'maliciousness' despite fights

Led Zeppelin just revealed how even they had their fair share of arguments as a band.

Despite being one of the pioneers of rock music and expert artists in their own right and individuality, they could also produce harmonious melodies as group too.

Their ability to work together without drowning out their individual uniqueness was made them one of the most successful and popular band of all time.

“We first played together in a small room on Gerrard Street, a basement room, which is now Chinatown,” said John Paul Jones, recalling the band’s first-ever jamming session.

He continued, “There was just wall-to-wall amplifiers, and a space for the door – and that was it. Literally, it was everyone looking at each other – ‘What shall we play?’ Me doing more sessions, didn’t know anything at all […] There was an old Yardbirds tune called ‘Train Kept a Rollin’… The whole room just exploded.”

However, this did not mean that the band members never had any ups and downs in their relationship while working together despite being as close as family.

The night before their first gig in Japan, the band’s drummer, John Bonham addressed Robert Plant about the £30 he owed him for petrol. Plant, noting the band was about to go on stage, said that he would settle the debt later however Bonham lost his temper and punched Plant in the face.

“Robert and I have known each other for so long that there’s never any maliciousness in these fights,” he said. “We just lose our tempers sometimes,” Bonham said speaking of the altercation and brushing it off as if it were a brotherly fight.