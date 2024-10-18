 
Geo News

Selena Gomez unveils 'dark' reason why she doesn't 'sleep in my bedroom'

Selena Gomez explained why she no longer sleeps in her bedroom

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Selena Gomez unveils dark reason why she doesnt sleep in my bedroom
Selena Gomez unveils 'dark' reason why she doesn't 'sleep in my bedroom'

Selena Gomez just revealed why she chooses not to sleep in her own bedroom.

The 32-year-old singer and actress opened up about a dark phase of her life that led her to become so uncomfortable that she could not sleep in her own bed.

During her appearance at Wondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit, as a keynote speaker of the event, the Who Says crooner mentioned, “I’m a little bit different than my mom, because I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum further admitted that she, now, associates her bedroom space “with such a really dark time.”

She continued, “Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn’t want to leave my bed for years.”

Gomez also explained how “part of it is I wasn’t doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit, even if that is watching a show for 30 minutes.”

“It was just because my mind was simply racing and I just kept saying over and over again, ‘This will pass, just let it go through your body and it’ll go away.’ And of course, eventually I fell asleep,” she further noted.

Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'
Al Pacino admits he was 'closest to getting married' with THIS ex
Al Pacino admits he was 'closest to getting married' with THIS ex
Perrie Edwards cancels 'Radio 1' appearance in honor of late Liam Payne
Perrie Edwards cancels 'Radio 1' appearance in honor of late Liam Payne