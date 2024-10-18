Selena Gomez unveils 'dark' reason why she doesn't 'sleep in my bedroom'

Selena Gomez just revealed why she chooses not to sleep in her own bedroom.

The 32-year-old singer and actress opened up about a dark phase of her life that led her to become so uncomfortable that she could not sleep in her own bed.

During her appearance at Wondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit, as a keynote speaker of the event, the Who Says crooner mentioned, “I’m a little bit different than my mom, because I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum further admitted that she, now, associates her bedroom space “with such a really dark time.”

She continued, “Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn’t want to leave my bed for years.”

Gomez also explained how “part of it is I wasn’t doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit, even if that is watching a show for 30 minutes.”

“It was just because my mind was simply racing and I just kept saying over and over again, ‘This will pass, just let it go through your body and it’ll go away.’ And of course, eventually I fell asleep,” she further noted.